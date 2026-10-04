HAPE awards over VND1.2 billion in scholarships

The Ho Chi Minh City Association for Promoting Education (HAPE) yesterday organized the 2026 study promotion scholarship awarding ceremony for needy students who have made continuous efforts in their studies and personal development.

Vice Chairman Ho Canh Hanh of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Promoting Education presents scholarships to students

Yesterday's scholarship awarding ceremony awarded 372 scholarships with a total value of over VND1.2 billion (US$46,180). Among these, 287 scholarships were granted to high school students across 33 high schools, 30 scholarships to students across six continuing education centers, and 55 scholarships to college and university students across six institutions in the former Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

The annual activity aims to recognize and highlight student role models who have overcome adversity. All scholarship recipients face challenging circumstances, including disabilities, the loss of a parent, divorced or ill parents, and unstable housing, with some living in rented rooms or staying with others. Some have also experienced sexual abuse. Despite their different circumstances, they share a strong resilience and determination to overcome hardships, pursue their studies and improve themselves.

To Thi Bich Chau, President of theHo Chi Minh City Association for Promoting Education, presents scholarships to students who have overcome adversity.

Representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Promoting Education give scholarships to students

Speaking at the event, To Thi Bich Chau, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Study Promotion Association, stated that in the coming time, the Association will continue to expand its network of study promotion chapters at all levels to promptly identify and support individuals facing financial difficulties. Alongside this effort, the organization aims to build long-term support models to accompany students throughout their academic years until graduation and securing stable employment.

Encouraging the students to keep striving, Mrs. To Thi Bich Chau said: "We do not study merely for ourselves, but for our future, our families, and our country. Learning is the only pathway, studying to recognize that we still lack many skills in life."

Student Bui Van Huan at Ba Ria - Vung Tau College of Technology says a statement of appreciation to the Association and benefactors

Student Bui Van Huan at Ba Ria - Vung Tau College of Technology expressed gratitude to the Association and benefactors for accompanying him on his academic journey. The scholarships have provided added faith and hope for students in difficult circumstances like him to continue striving for success.

By Khanh Chi - Translated by Anh Quan