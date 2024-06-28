On June 28, the Hanoi Department of Tourism announced that in June, the total number of tourists visiting Hanoi is estimated to reach 2.49 million.

Hanoi’s total tourism revenue increases robustly in June.

The total tourism revenue of the capital is estimated at over VND9.5 trillion, an increase of 22.8 percent over the same period in 2023.

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, in June, the number of international tourists to Hanoi is estimated at 496,000, with 350,000 of these being international tourists staying overnight. The number of domestic tourists is estimated at 2 million, an increase of 5.3 percent over the same period last year. Total revenue from tourists is estimated at VND9.53 trillion, up 21.6 percent year-on-year, and the total revenue for the first six months of the year is over VND55 trillion.

The leadership of the Hanoi Department of Tourism stated that promotional activities have been vigorously and widely implemented. Specifically, various units and destinations have produced video clips, edited, and translated descriptions of tourist destinations in Hanoi into five languages: English, French, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Diverse forms of media and digital platforms, including websites and social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok, as well as other suitable online promotional channels, continue to be utilized.

Many tourist destinations have established electronic ticketing systems to serve visitors, such as the Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy, Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Hoa Lo Prison, Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, and Quan Thanh Temple.

The department also organized teams to survey tourist destinations in Ba Dinh District (Voi Phuc Temple, Quan Thanh Temple, Dao Ngoc - Ngu Xa Street) and tourist destinations in Nam Son Commune, Soc Son District, as well as agricultural and rural tourism models in Soc Son, Phuc Tho, and Quoc Oai districts.

Efforts are being made to further develop river tourism products that connect tourist destinations along the Red River and Duong River, completing the tourism route from Chuong Duong Wharf to Bat Trang to Chu Dong Tu Temple, and heading to expand the route from Chuong Duong Wharf to Son Tay and Ba Vi areas.

The department has been coordinating with districts to research and propose new cultural and craft village tourism models, such as developing a tourism village in Soc Son District and a creative design center combined with tourism activities in Phu Xuyen District.

They are also strengthening cooperation with provinces and cities to develop interconnected tourism routes and products, focusing on complementary strengths, such as the cultural and spiritual tourism route Hanoi - Ha Nam - Ninh Binh, and the exploration and experience tourism routes Hanoi - Son La and Hanoi - Lao Cai - Lai Chau.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan