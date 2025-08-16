“Hanoi—From the Historic Autumn of 1945” program honors spirit of patriotism

A special art program celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day was held at the August Revolution Square in the capital city on August 15.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event, themed “Hanoi—From the Historic Autumn of 1945,” is a significant part of a series of activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945–September 2, 2025). It was co-organized by the Hanoi Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi, in coordination with relevant agencies.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the event, along with Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh emphasized that the special art program, titled “Hanoi—From the Historic Autumn of 1945,” not only commemorates the proud and heroic history of the Vietnamese people marked by the August Revolution but also conveys a powerful message of national resilience and aspiration for progress. More than a tribute to the past, the event serves as a declaration of the determination of Hanoi’s Party Committee, government, and citizens to carry forward the nation’s glorious revolutionary legacy. It affirms their commitment to promoting the capital city’s full potential and building a “green, smart, and modern” Hanoi, contributing to the collective national effort to realize the vision of a strong, prosperous, and happy Vietnam.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh