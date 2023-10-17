Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival 2023 to take place next week

A wide range of events promoting sport, entertainment, and ecotourism products of the city are scheduled to take place during the festival, such as a concert titled “Sac mau Hanoi” (The colors of Hanoi) to be held at the Ba Kieu Temple Flower Garden area on October 28; exhibitions of Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress), the city’s products, photos, documents on the history and development of the capital; introduction of Hanoi’s tourism products and services.

Some of the highlights is a parade featuring a large number of around 1,000 people wearing Vietnamese traditional Ao Dai on the main streets of the city, a special area attracting more than 60 stalls featuring the cultural identities of “Hanoi’s 36 old streets” in the yard in front of the Ly Thai To Statue on Dinh Tien Hoang and Le Thach Street displaying Ao Dai in the northern, central and southern regions created by popular designers in the country namely Viet Bao, Quang Hoa, Cao Minh, Tien Ngoc Han, Thanh Hai, Y Van Hien, Dung Nguyen, Hoang Ly, Vu Thao Giang, OZ Design House, La Sen Vu, Kien Anh.

There will be a seminar on orientations and development of Ao Dai in the community and strengthening tourism connectivity on October 29 and many art music programs with the participation of singers Ha Le, Dong Hung, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Bao Tram and others.

Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Nguyen Hong Minh said that the 2023 Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival 2023 aims to develop and promote tourism associated with the introduction of Vietnamese tourism; preserve and develop the nation's traditional cultural values; exploit and honor the traditional Ao Dai of the Vietnamese people that is regarded as a source of creativity and a product of the unique, attractive and effective type of tourism. The event also creates exchanges and cooperative opportunities between travel businesses, and artisans, fashion designers.