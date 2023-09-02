Ao Dai parade marks 78th National Day in Hanoi

More than 100 people wearing Vietnamese traditional Ao Dai rode bicycles on main streets in the city capital of Hanoi on September 1 marking the 78th National Day (September 2).

The delegation of bikers passed through Hanoi’s popular attractions, such as Ba Dinh Square, Tran Quoc Pagoda, Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square, Hanoi Opera House, Phan Dinh Phung and Trang Tien streets in the city heart.

The participants include local people and foreigners who are living in the capital.

The Ao Dai parade is the first “Ao Dai connecting Ha Noi Tourism and Heritage" program in 2023” aims to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2023), the National Day (September 2).

It was one of a series of activities of the “Ha Noi Tourism Ao Dai Festival 2023” program which is scheduled to take place in October, contributing to preserving and promoting Vietnamese traditional dress as well as spreading pride and love for Ao Dai.

The program will present the love for Vietnamese traditional dress and promote the city's tourism as well as is expected to attract a large number of domestic and international visitors.