Hanoi sees fourfold increase in number of int’l visitors

According to the Hanoi Tourism Department, the capital city received more than two million visitors in September, up 37.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

Of these, the number of international visitors reached 397,200, presenting a two-fold increase compared to the same period last year and up four percent compared to August of this year.

From the beginning of this year to the present, the total number of foreign arrivals increased fourfold compared to the previous year. Total tourism revenue in September was estimated at VND7.76 trillion.

In the first nine months, the number of domestic tourists was about 15.7 million, up 20.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Total tourism revenue gained VND69.3 trillion (US$2.88 billion), up 66.9 percent year-on-year. The occupancy rate of hotels was estimated to be 61 percent, showing a year-on-year of 27 percent and an increase in number of overnight stays.

Director of the Tourism Department of Hanoi Dang Huong Giang said that the department is planning to organize a series of activities to develop Hanoi’s night tourism products associated with cultural and culinary tourism products in the Hoan Kiem area.

In addition, the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2023, Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival 2023, and a wide range of events promoting sport, entertainment, and ecotourism products of the city are scheduled to take place in October and November.

The department has also directed and encouraged travel businesses, destinations, and tourism service facilities to build attractive and unique tourism products promoting the city’s strengths, such as cultural tourism, experiential tourism, sports tourism, MICE tourism, golf tourism, agricultural and rural tourism, and organized surveys of tourist products of Hanoi and localities in the northwest region and the Red River Delta