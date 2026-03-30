Hanoi to pilot low emission zone as residents shift to green transport

Hanoi will launch a pilot low emission zone prompting many residents to switch from gasoline motorbikes to metros, buses, and electric vehicles—an adaptation that supports the city’s push toward a cleaner and more sustainable future.

A significant number of residents in Hanoi are beginning to transition to electric motorcycles.

From July 1, the core area of Hanoi will pilot a low emission zone (LEZ). Amid fluctuating fuel prices, many residents have decided to set aside gasoline motorbikes and switch to the metro, buses, or electric motorbikes as a quick way to adapt, protect the environment, and reduce costs.

Residents from ride-hailing drivers to office workers and Old Quarter families are increasingly turning to electric motorbikes and metro lines, signaling a proactive shift toward cleaner, more cost-efficient commuting.

In recent days, ride-hailing driver Tran Long, 25, has started researching electric motorbikes. For him, the transition is a long-term economic decision. He expressed hope that the city will introduce policies to support the purchase of electric vehicles for drivers and workers, helping both to protect the environment and ease fuel cost pressures.

Office workers are also gradually changing their commuting habits. Since mid-March, Le Thu Hang, 29, has been using the Cat Linh – Ha Dong metro line. “Commuting by metro helps me avoid the suffocating traffic, pollution, and dust from congestion, and I also save quite a bit on fuel,” Hang shared. She added that her family plans to completely phase out gasoline vehicles and switch to electric ones while maintaining the habit of using public transportation.

Meanwhile, many families in the Old Quarter in Hoan Kiem Ward are also beginning to switch to electric vehicles. Nguyen Thi Thu, a resident of Hang Gai Street, said her family recently decided to buy a Vietnamese electric motorbike for daily use instead of their old gasoline one, as it helps save fuel costs and aligns with environmental protection policies. However, she also hopes the city will install more public charging stations and battery swap points in residential areas to make users feel more confident about switching.

Inevitable roadmap and support policies

With rising fuel prices and the upcoming implementation of the low emission zone, many people proactively changing their vehicles or daily travel habits is seen as a positive shift.

According to environmental experts, Hanoi’s move to pilot a low emission zone is an inevitable step toward reducing pollution and becoming a greener, more livable city. Moreover, residents’ proactive adaptation will create strong momentum for urban economic development and open opportunities for green services and smart technology sectors.

According to Le Thanh Thuy, Deputy Head of the Environmental Division at Hanoi’s Department of Agriculture and Environment, the rollout of the low emission zone will follow a practical roadmap. Initially, from July 1, the pilot will be implemented in the core area of Hoan Kiem Ward on a limited scale, mainly building on existing pedestrian zones and nearby areas. After the pilot phase, it is expected to expand across the entire central Hoan Kiem area and other areas.

Within the next 3–5 years, Hanoi aims to extend the zone to Ring Road 1 and beyond. Alongside technical measures, the city is studying policies to support residents and businesses in transitioning to environmentally friendly transport.

Dao Viet Long, Deputy Director of Hanoi’s Department of Construction, said the city will further promote public transportation, strictly control polluting vehicles, encourage the use of emission-compliant vehicles, expand pedestrian spaces, improve transit connectivity, and invest in infrastructure for electric vehicles such as charging stations and battery processing systems.

Hanoi is also finalizing support policies to help residents switch to green transportation. Under the proposal, eligible individuals may receive support covering 20 percent of the cost of an electric motorbike, which is up to VND5 million (US$189.8), while near-poor households may receive up to VND15 million, and poor households up to VND20 million.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan