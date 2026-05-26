Whale reappears in Nha Trang Bay’s Hon Mun area

On the morning of May 26, the Nha Trang Bay Management Board in Khanh Hoa Province confirmed the sighting of a whale in the Hon Mun conservation subzone of Nha Trang Bay.

To ensure the whale’s safety, the management board urged organizations, individuals, and watercraft operators to maintain a minimum distance of 100 meters while observing the animal. Boats are prohibited from chasing, blocking, or intentionally moving into the middle of whale groups.

Tourism vessels were also advised not to gather densely around areas where whales appear. Operators were instructed to reduce speed, limit noise, and switch off engines when stopping to observe the animals. The use of low-flying drones was also discouraged due to noise concerns.

According to the management board, whales rely on low-frequency sound waves for navigation and communication. Noise generated by engines, loudspeakers, or unmanned aerial vehicles may disrupt their natural behavior.

Authorities also called for stronger public awareness campaigns to educate local communities, tourists, and boat operators about the responsibility of protecting whales and other marine wildlife.

In cases where whales or rare marine species are detected, residents are encouraged to immediately notify authorities so that protection measures can be implemented in accordance with regulations.

Previously, in July 2025, whales were also spotted in the same area, a development considered a positive sign for the marine ecosystem of Nha Trang Bay.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong