Senior Party official attends reburial ceremony for Vietnamese martyrs

A memorial and reburial ceremony for the remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime was held on the morning of May 25 at Nam martyrs’ cemetery in Tu My commune, Ha Tinh province.

Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Cam Tu pays solemn tribute to the nation's fallen heroes who fought bravely and sacrificed their lives in the fulfilment of their noble international duty at the ceremony in Ha Tinh province on May 25. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by Tran Cam Tu, a member of the Politburo and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat. Also attending were Party Central Committee members and representatives from the Party Central Committee's Office, the Ministry of National Defence, ministries and agencies, Ha Tinh authorities, Military Region 4 Command, and residents, and delegations from the special task committees of Laos’ Vientiane and Bolikhamxay provinces.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Thi Nguyet, Vice Chairwoman of the Ha Tinh People’s Committee, stressed that during the struggle for national liberation, tens of thousands of Vietnamese youth and officials crossed the Truong Son Range to fight side by side with the Lao army and people against their common enemy. Many Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts sacrificed their lives in Laos, making significant contributions to the victories of the two nations and helping forge the special solidarity and enduring friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

Since 1999, with the support of the Lao Party, State, and people, the provincial special task committee and martyrs’ remains recovery team have searched for and repatriated 835 sets of martyrs’ remains, including the nine recovered during the 2025–2026 dry season.

Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presents gifts to Ha Tinh province’s martyrs’ remains recovery team. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Nguyen Thi Nguyet affirmed that the province would continue implementing the 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery, and identification of martyrs’ remains in preparation for the 80th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947 – 2027). She also stressed the importance of caring for war veterans, wounded soldiers, martyrs’ families, and other beneficiaries of preferential policies.

On the occasion, she expressed profound gratitude to the Party, State, and people of Laos, as well as the authorities and people of Vientiane and Bolikhamxay province, for their close cooperation in locating, recovering, and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts.

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