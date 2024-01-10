National

Hanoi to pilot electric buses on nine routes

The Department of Transport of Hanoi has proposed to the municipal People's Committee to allow the pilot use of electric buses for passenger transport service in a 12-month period on nine existing bus routes.

7025e232d6f24f078202143c444760a3-5195.jpg
passenger transport service

The Department of Transport of Hanoi has proposed to the municipal People's Committee to allow the pilot use of electric buses for passenger transport service in a 12-month period on nine existing bus routes whose contracts are set to expire in 2024.

Accordingly, nine bus routes will be piloted in the first quarter of this year, including routes 05 (Linh Dam Urban Area - Phu Dien); 15 (Gia Lam Bus station - Pho Ni); 17 (Long Bien - Noi Bai); 36 (Yen Phu - Linh Dam urban area); 39 (Nghia Do park - Tu Hiep); 43 (Thong Nhat park - Dong Anh township); 47A (National Economics University - Kieu Ky; 54 (Long Bien - Bac Ninh); and 59 (Dong Anh township - Vietnam National University of Agriculture).

After completing the procurement procedures, the department will promptly initiate the process of selecting a consulting firm to establish economic and technical norms, and unit prices to serve the bidding.

As scheduled, as many as 68 bus routes in Hanoi will have their contracts expire and will need to be replaced by electric buses in 2025.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Hanoi electric buses Department of Transport of Hanoi passenger transport service

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn