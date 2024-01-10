Hanoi to pilot electric buses on nine routes

The Department of Transport of Hanoi has proposed to the municipal People's Committee to allow the pilot use of electric buses for passenger transport service in a 12-month period on nine existing bus routes.

Accordingly, nine bus routes will be piloted in the first quarter of this year, including routes 05 (Linh Dam Urban Area - Phu Dien); 15 (Gia Lam Bus station - Pho Ni); 17 (Long Bien - Noi Bai); 36 (Yen Phu - Linh Dam urban area); 39 (Nghia Do park - Tu Hiep); 43 (Thong Nhat park - Dong Anh township); 47A (National Economics University - Kieu Ky; 54 (Long Bien - Bac Ninh); and 59 (Dong Anh township - Vietnam National University of Agriculture).

After completing the procurement procedures, the department will promptly initiate the process of selecting a consulting firm to establish economic and technical norms, and unit prices to serve the bidding.

As scheduled, as many as 68 bus routes in Hanoi will have their contracts expire and will need to be replaced by electric buses in 2025.

