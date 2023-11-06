Hanoi to host Asia Smart City Summit 2023

The Asia Smart City Summit 2023 is scheduled to be held in Hanoi from November 29-30, by the Hanoi Department of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Vietnam Software & IT Services Association.

The event is aimed at promoting the creation and growth of sustainable smart cities in Vietnam.

It also provides a platform to recognize and incentivize provinces, cities, real estate and industrial property developers, and technology companies that offer solutions to enhance the smart solutions and convenience of urban areas.

Themed "Data Mining - Building Smart Cities for Sustainable Development," the summit will serve as a platform for sharing insights and visions on smart city development. It will bring together experts, regional city leaders, and representatives from various provinces and cities in Vietnam.

The event will highlight the digital transformation program focused on building a smart Hanoi by 2025, with a vision for 2030. It will also address the challenges and issues that need to be solved during the digital transformation and smart city development process.

Furthermore, the conference will facilitate the exchange of ideas between experts and businesses on the smart city development of Hanoi and promote collaboration between Hanoi and international IT companies.

Anticipated attendees include more than 2,000 guests, including government officials, ministry representatives, local leaders, IT enterprises, and both domestic and international IT companies

This initiative aligns with the government's commitment to advancing national digital transformation goals.