Hanoi potentially experiences rainfall of 100mm, winds gusting levels 8-9

Although the storm will weaken upon making landfall, it will still be at level 8, potentially causing strong winds of levels 6-7, with gusts reaching levels 8-9 deep inland in the Northeastern region.

Satellite image of Typhoon No.2 at 1:45 p.m. on July 22

Speaking to the press on July 22, Mr. Nguyen Van Huong, Head of the Weather Forecasting Department at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, warned that Typhoon No.2 had crossed Hainan Island (China) and entered the Gulf of Tonkin.

According to Mr. Huong, this afternoon, July 22, storm winds along the coast of Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City will gradually intensify. When moving to the middle of the Gulf of Tonkin, the storm will reach level 10, stronger than previously forecasted.

Although the storm will weaken upon making landfall, it will still be at level 8, potentially causing strong winds of levels 6-7, with gusts reaching levels 8-9 deep inland in the Northeastern region.

Hanoi will not be directly affected by Typhoon No.2, but it will experience heavy rainfall exceeding 100mm. The storm and rain in the Northern region will occur from the night of July 22 until the end of July 23.

From noon on July 22, Quang Ninh Province will not permit vessels to enter Ha Long Bay or travel to the islands due to Typhoo No.2.

To ensure the safety of vessels operating in the waters of Quang Ninh, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Quang Ninh Province has requested the Department of Transport, the Maritime Administration of Quang Ninh, and the Inland Waterway Administration to temporarily suspend permits for watercraft to go to sea from noon on July 22. However, vessels can be allowed to return from the islands to the mainland to avoid the storm, and this action must be completed before 4 p.m. on July 22. In particular, the issuance of permits for marine tourism vessels and overnight stays at sea tourism spots (Ha Long Bay) must be temporarily suspended.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan