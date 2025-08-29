Hanoi police announce traffic restrictions for National Day parade rehearsal

Hanoi Police announced traffic control measures—including road closures and vehicle restrictions—for the grand rehearsal of the military parade and march marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (A80) on August 29.

The implementation period is from 10 p.m. on August 29 to 1 p.m. on August 30.

All vehicles, except those with official security permits and those serving the commemoration, will be prohibited from entering the following streets: Hoang Hoa Tham; Thuy Khue (from Hung Vuong to Van Cao); Mai Xuan Thuong; Quan Thanh; Phan Dinh Phung; Hung Vuong; Hoang Van Thu; Doc Lap; Chua Mot Cot; Bac Son; Ton That Dam; Nguyen Canh Chan; Hoang Dieu; Cua Bac; Yen Phu; Thanh Nien; Dien Bien Phu; Ba Huyen Thanh Quan; Le Hong Phong; Ong Ich Khiem; Ngoc Ha; Nguyen Tri Phuong; Chu Van An; Ton Duc Thang; Cat Linh; Trinh Hoai Duc; Hang Chao; Tran Phu; Son Tay; Kim Ma; Lieu Giai; Van Cao; Nghi Tam; Doi Can; Doc La-Pho; Nguyen Thai Hoc; Le Duan; Tran Nhan Tong (from Le Duan to Quang Trung); Trang Thi; Hang Khay; Trang Tien; Co Tan; Phan Chu Trinh (from Hai Ba Trung to Trang Tien); Le Thanh Tong; Tong Dan (from Ly Dao Thanh to Trang Tien); Tran Quang Khai; Tran Khanh Du; Quang Trung (from Ly Thuong Kiet to Trang Thi); Ly Thai To; Nguyen Huu Huan; Ngo Quyen (from the State Bank of Vietnam Square to Trang Tien); Giang Vo; Lang Ha; Lang (from Lang Ha to Tran Duy Hung).

Residents watch the parade on Hung Vuong Street.

Temporary restrictions by vehicle type

Within Ring Road No.1 (except fully restricted streets above): all vehicles are banned, except those with official permits, service vehicles for the ceremony, priority vehicles, official duty vehicles, buses, garbage trucks, and emergency repair vehicles.

Between Ring Road No.1 and Ring Road No.2 (except fully restricted streets): trucks of 1.5 tons or more, and passenger vehicles with 16 seats or more, are banned (with the same exemptions as above).

Recommended traffic reductions

Between Ring Road No.2 and Ring Road No.3: restrictions on passenger cars under 16 seats, private cars, and motorcycles.

Between Ring Road No.1 and Ring Road No.2: restrictions apply to all vehicles.

From Ring Road No.3 outward to suburban areas: traffic restrictions for most vehicles (with exemptions for buses, garbage trucks, emergency vehicles, and official ceremonial vehicles). Affected routes include: National Highway No.32, Cau Dien, Ho Tung Mau, Le Duc Tho, Le Quang Dao, Thang Long Avenue, Lang Van Hoa Road, National Highway 21A, Ho Chi Minh Road, National Highway No.6, Quang Trung, Tran Phu, Nguyen Trai, Provincial Roads 419 and 429, Vo Nguyen Giap, and National Highway No.18

Ring Road routes Ring Road No.1: Nguyen Khoai Dike – Tran Khat Chan – Dai Co Viet – Xa Dan – O Cho Dua – La Thanh – Cau Giay – Buoi – Lac Long Quan – An Duong Vuong – Au Co – Nghi Tam – Yen Phu – 401 Dike – Nguyen Khoai Dike.

Ring Road No.2: Vinh Tuy Bridge – Minh Khai – Dai La – Truong Chinh – Lang –Buoi Elevated Road – Vo Chi Cong – Nhat Tan Bridge – Vo Nguyen Giap – Truong Sa – Dong Tru Bridge – Ly Son – Nguyen Van Linh – Dam Quang Trung – Vinh Tuy Bridge

Ring Road No.3: National Highway No.1 – Thanh Tri Bridge – Do Muoi – Hoang Liet –Phap Van Viaduct – Nghiem Xuan Yem – Nguyen Xien – Khuat Duy Tien – Pham Hung – Pham Van Dong – Tan Xuan – Vo Van Kiet.

Detours and traffic organization

Vehicles from National Highway No.5, Hanoi–Bac Giang Expressway, and Hanoi–Hai Phong Expressway heading to Cau Gie–Ninh Binh Expressway: Thanh Tri Bridge → Elevated Ring Road No.3 → Do Muoi Interchange → Cau Gie–Ninh Binh Expressway.

Vehicles from eastern provinces (Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Bac Ninh) to northern, western, and northwestern provinces (Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen, Tuyen Quang): Phu Dong Bridge → Thanh Tri Bridge → Elevated Ring Road No.3 → Thang Long Bridge → Vo Van Kiet, or National Highway No.5 → Nguyen Duc Thuan → Thanh Tri Bridge approach → Phu Dong Bridge → Hanoi–Bac Giang Expressway → Hanoi–Thai Nguyen Expressway.

Vehicles from northern provinces (Thai Nguyen, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho) heading south (Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa): National Highway No.2 → Vo Van Kiet → Thang Long Bridge → Elevated Ring Road No.3 → Do Muoi Interchange → Cau Gie–Ninh Binh Expressway.

Trucks of 10 tons or more traveling on Elevated Ring Road No.3 must avoid exits at Pham Van Dong, Pham Hung, Khuat Duy Tien, and Nguyen Xien, and comply strictly with instructions from traffic authorities.

Hanoi Police have urged all drivers not to stop or park on bridges, overpasses, or restricted roads, and to strictly follow the guidance of traffic officers to ensure safety and smooth circulation during the parade rehearsal period.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan