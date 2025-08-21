Hanoi offers free water, snacks, bus services for National Day celebration

The Hanoi People’s Committee has issued a comprehensive plan to serve residents and visitors attending events marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (A80).

The plan includes free bus services, the provision of drinking water, snacks, field rations, and sheltered areas to protect people—particularly the elderly traveling from other provinces—from the sun and rain.

By midday on August 21, large crowds gather at Ba Dinh Square to watch the rehearsal of the A80 military parade and procession.

Under the directive of Hanoi Chairman Tran Sy Thanh, all departments, agencies, and local authorities are required to proactively prepare contingency plans for every scenario, ensuring seamless organization of practice sessions, pre-rehearsals, final rehearsals, as well as the official celebration, military parade, and mass procession.

Vice Chairman Duong Duc Tuan, Head of the Subcommittee on Security and Traffic, has been tasked with devising traffic diversion and regulation plans, and ensuring security and order at gathering points and public areas with LED screens. Police forces and volunteer youth teams will be deployed at assembly areas, grandstands, and parade routes.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Quyen, Head of the Subcommittee on Logistics, will oversee the supply of essential goods and free services for the public and visitors. Officials emphasized that this is also an opportunity for the capital to project its image as a “City for Peace”—welcoming, friendly, and hospitable.

Ward- and commune-level authorities have been instructed to promote public awareness, encourage residents to uphold cultural values, and support visitors, helping leave a lasting impression of a graceful, civilized Hanoi.

Rehearsals and preliminary reviews are scheduled for August 21, 24, and 30, 2025, ahead of the official A80 celebration, which will commence at 6:30 a.m. on September 2 in Hanoi.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Thuy Doan