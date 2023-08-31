Hanoi offers free double-decker rides on holiday

The Department of Tourism of Hanoi on August 31 announced free services for visitors taking the city’s double decker bus tour during the National Day holiday.

The free rides, available from September 1-4, are applied for those operated by the Hanoi Transport Corporation (Transerco) and the Vietnam–Hanoi Joint Stock Company (Vietnam Sightseeing)

Accordingly, the Transerco offers three buses operating from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm every day. Each trip is 30 minutes apart.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Sightseeing operates four buses from 9:15 am to 5:45 pm. Each trip is 30 minutes apart.

Hanoi is also offering 80,000 gift sets to tourists visiting the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum during the holiday, with each including one loaf of bread and a bottle of water or milk.