Hanoi Metro pilots weekly tickets on mobile app

Hanoi Metro Co. Ltd. on October 4 announced the launch of phase two of its pilot programme on electronic identification, authentication, and biometric recognition on Metro Line 2A (Cat Linh – Ha Dong).

From October 4–15, the trial will maintain the same scope and methods as phase one, while adding weekly tickets alongside single-ride and daily tickets on the “Hanoi Metro” mobile application.

It will also expand the use of citizen ID cards/chip-based ID cards for passengers under 60 years old. The second phase applies to all passengers using Line 2A.

Passengers use QR code to access metro train in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

According to the Hanoi Metro, the aim is to enhance passenger convenience and travel experiences. Participants can register directly at information counters at Line 2A stations. Those joining the trial will receive promotional gifts from partners including Visa, VietinBank and e-wallet MoMo.

In phase one, held from September 20–30, the company tested the system at 12 stations with 65 gates, using methods such as chip-based ID cards, QR codes on the mobile app, NFC, and EMV card payments. The trial involved elderly passengers eligible for free travel with their ID cards, as well as regular passengers using single and daily tickets.

The pilot has received strong public interest and valuable feedback, providing an important basis for service improvements.

The Hanoi Metro showed its hope for continued passenger contributions to refine solutions and deliver a safer, more convenient, and eco-friendly travel experience, reaffirming its commitment to applying modern technology to enhance service quality across the urban railway network.

Vietnamplus