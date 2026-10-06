Business

Hanoi launches TikTok channel to promote OCOP goods

SGGPO

On October 6, the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Hanoi Press and Radio–Television Agency, launched the "Digital Storefronts Elevating Capital Brands" program and officially debuted the "OCOP Hanoi" channel on TikTok.

img-2397-571-8870.jpeg
Hanoi launches TikTok channel to promote OCOP goods. (Photo: SGGP)

The "OCOP Hanoi" channel promotes local One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, craft village specialties, artisans, production facilities, businesses, and local sellers in Hanoi through short videos, livestreams, and other digital content.

Tran Duc Hai, Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, said that prior to the launch, communes and wards across Hanoi had hosted more than 200 livestream sessions, featuring over 1,200 OCOP items, craft village products, and potential local specialties on digital platforms.

In late August, the department collaborated with TikTok Shop to organize 10 livestream sessions during the opening day of a digital promotion campaign, attracting nearly 50 participating enterprises, production units, and craft villages.

Mr. Hai noted that in the digital environment, high quality alone is not enough; products must also build clear brand recognition, convey authentic origin stories, reach target consumers, and convert viewer interest into actual sales.

img-2385-6156-1416.jpeg
Participating Hanoi OCOP booths at the launch event (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Liem, Director of the Hanoi Press and Radio–Television Agency, emphasized that the program's success should be measured by completed orders, returning customers, and local merchants gaining the confidence to independently operate their own digital storefronts.

According to the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, the "OCOP Hanoi" channel does not function as a state-run online store. Instead, participating businesses, cooperatives, and individual households maintain full ownership and operational control of their shops, assuming complete responsibility for product quality, pricing, order fulfillment, delivery, customer care, and related legal obligations.

The "OCOP Hanoi" channel officially went live on October 6.

img-2394-2417-6166.jpeg
A livestream orchid sale held in Tan Hoa Village by the People’s Committee of Hung Dao Commune, Hanoi, on September 5. (Photo: Hung Dao Commune People’s Committee (Photo: SGGP)
img-2382-1666-1307.jpeg
An OCOP booth of a fresh milk producer from Ba Vi, Hanoi. (Photo; SGGP)
By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

TikTok channel Hanoi OCOP goods

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn