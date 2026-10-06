On October 6, the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Hanoi Press and Radio–Television Agency, launched the "Digital Storefronts Elevating Capital Brands" program and officially debuted the "OCOP Hanoi" channel on TikTok.

Hanoi launches TikTok channel to promote OCOP goods. (Photo: SGGP)

The "OCOP Hanoi" channel promotes local One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, craft village specialties, artisans, production facilities, businesses, and local sellers in Hanoi through short videos, livestreams, and other digital content.

Tran Duc Hai, Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, said that prior to the launch, communes and wards across Hanoi had hosted more than 200 livestream sessions, featuring over 1,200 OCOP items, craft village products, and potential local specialties on digital platforms.

In late August, the department collaborated with TikTok Shop to organize 10 livestream sessions during the opening day of a digital promotion campaign, attracting nearly 50 participating enterprises, production units, and craft villages.

Mr. Hai noted that in the digital environment, high quality alone is not enough; products must also build clear brand recognition, convey authentic origin stories, reach target consumers, and convert viewer interest into actual sales.

Participating Hanoi OCOP booths at the launch event (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Liem, Director of the Hanoi Press and Radio–Television Agency, emphasized that the program's success should be measured by completed orders, returning customers, and local merchants gaining the confidence to independently operate their own digital storefronts.

According to the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, the "OCOP Hanoi" channel does not function as a state-run online store. Instead, participating businesses, cooperatives, and individual households maintain full ownership and operational control of their shops, assuming complete responsibility for product quality, pricing, order fulfillment, delivery, customer care, and related legal obligations.

The "OCOP Hanoi" channel officially went live on October 6.

A livestream orchid sale held in Tan Hoa Village by the People’s Committee of Hung Dao Commune, Hanoi, on September 5. (Photo: Hung Dao Commune People’s Committee (Photo: SGGP)

An OCOP booth of a fresh milk producer from Ba Vi, Hanoi. (Photo; SGGP)

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh