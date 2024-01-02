Travel

Hanoi-HCMC becomes world’s 4th busiest domestic air route

The Hanoi-HCMC air route recorded over 10.8 million seats sold between October 2022 and September 2023, making it the fourth busiest domestic air route in the world in 2023, according to statistics from air travel data provider OAG.

Illustrative photo (Photo: SGGP)

It ranked behind the Jeju-Seoul route in the Republic of Korea, the Fukuoka-Tokyo Haneda and Sapporo New Chitose Apt-Tokyo Haneda routes in Japan.

In 2023, Vietnam's air transport market, especially the domestic market, recovered nearly to the pre-pandemic level. For the international market, the recovery was slower but showed many positive signs.

Particularly, in the domestic market, HCMC continued to lead the country in the number of visitors, revenue, and contribution to Vietnam's tourism industry as it received nearly 5 million international tourists and nearly 35 million domestic ones in 2023.

Vietnamplus

