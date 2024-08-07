Hanoi expected to be scorched by 37-degree Celsius heat

Meteorologists said temperatures in the Northern and Central regions could raise to 37 degrees Celsius above.

Currently, the persistent heat has slammed into the Red River Delta and spread to the South-Central region. Notably, the maximum temperature records around noon and tends to increase gradually.



Following the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, on August 7 and August 8, the eastern part of the Northern region and the provinces of Son La and Hoa Binh could experience scorching temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius while other places in the northwestern region are expected to suffer from a 35- degree Celsius above heat.

At the same time, the provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen are forecast to experience sweltering temperatures ranging from 35 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius above.

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting warned about the heat wave that would last until the next couple of days.

Excluding the capital city of Hanoi and the Red River Delta which are scorched by heat, the northern mountainous areas have experienced two-to-three days of thundery rains and lightning.

As for the Central Highlands and Southern regions, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting continued issuing warnings of scattered showers and thunderstorms with average rainfalls of 15mm to 30mm, even exceeding 70mm in several places.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong