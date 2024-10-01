Hanoi campaign encourages women to wear Ao dai

The Hanoi Ao dai campaign was kicked off on the first day of October, as part of the activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the capital’s liberation (October 10, 1954 - 2024) and the 94th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Women's Union.

The Hanoi Ao dai campaign is kicked off on the first day of October, as part of the activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the capital’s liberation. (Photo: SGGP)

Lasting to October 20, it aims to promote and encourage female workers at government offices, central and municipal agencies, businesses, schools, and other institutions to don the iconic traditional dress every Monday and Friday as well as on important events.

At the launch event, Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi Women's Union Pham Thi My Hoa said the campaign not only honors the beauty of Vietnamese women but also promotes the dress to international communities. Additionally, it seeks to reinforce the costume’s cultural value in modern life, while offering local women a chance to showcase their love, solidarity, and commitment to preserving and promoting the country’s cultural heritage.

On the occasion, 50 high school girls from disadvantaged backgrounds were presented with gifts from Dat Viet company and white Ao dai from Hanoi's Ao dai Heritage Club.

A seminar on the cultural value, preservation, and development of traditional dress in the contemporary context also took place. Experts, artisans, and researchers shared insights on its history, evolution, aesthetic and cultural significance, and solutions to preserve this traditional garment in today’s society.

