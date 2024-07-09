Hanoi aims for iHaNoi appl accounts for 100 percent of citizens

The Hanoi People's Committee calls on all citizens to register an account on the iHaNoi app.

Illustrative image (Photo: viettimes.vn)

Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh has issued Directive No. 05/CD-UBND, calling on all citizens to register an account on the iHaNoi app, which aims to enhance online interactions between citizens, businesses, and local authorities on the digital environment.

The initiative is part of Project 06, which will develop population data, identification, and e-authentication applications by 2030, in line with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's directives for Hanoi's digital transformation. It aims to enhance transparency and increase the participation of citizens and businesses, thereby strengthening public trust in the municipal authorities.

Hanoi strives to be a leading locality of digital government, economy, society, and citizens, towards building a civilised and modern capital city and maintaining high rankings in the Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index and the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS).

Thanh asked departments, sectors and agencies, and chairpersons of the People's Committees of districts, townships, communes, and wards to set an example by creating individual accounts on the iHaNoi App for 100 percent of the civil servants by July 30, 2024.

The community digital transformation teams are required to closely coordinate with the local police and youth organizations to effectively implement communication campaigns to popularise relevant information and guide residents in installing the app.

The municipal Department of Information and Communications is demanded to work closely with the municipal People's Committee Office, the police, and relevant agencies and units in monitoring and supervising the information safety and security for the app under their authorised responsibilities and duties.

The Military Industry and Telecommunications Group (Viettel) – the developer of the app, has been requested to collaborate with related units to ensure the continuous and effective operation and information security and safety of the app.

Vietnamplus