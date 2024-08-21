Hanoi accelerates metro construction plans

The capital city of Hanoi is pooling resources for the construction of the Nam Thang Long – Tran Hung Dao and Hanoi Station – Hoang Mai metro lines.

Hanoi urban metro line’s elevated section commissioned (Photo: VNA)

The capital city of Hanoi is pooling resources for the construction of the Nam Thang Long – Tran Hung Dao and Hanoi Station – Hoang Mai metro lines, with total investment exceeding VND76 trillion (US$3.16 billion).

Slated to commence construction next year and complete by 2029, the Nam Thang Long – Tran Hung Dao line will span 11.5km with 8.9km underground and 2.6km elevated. It features 10 train sets and comes with a price tag of over VND35.5 trillion.

Meanwhile, the Hanoi Station – Hoang Mai line, proposed to be funded by Official Development Assistance (ODA) capital, is estimated to cost around VND40.5 trillion. This entirely underground line will span 8.7km, snaking beneath the bustling corridors of Tran Hung Dao - Tran Thanh Tong - Kim Nguu - Nguyen Tam Trinh.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Duc Tuan said according to the city's transportation master plan until 2035, Hanoi aims to boast a metro system of 10 lines stretching around 410km. Recently revised, the master plan now extends to 2065, adding 5 more lines and expanding the network to 610km.

Between 2024 and 2030, Hanoi plans to construct 96.8km of metro lines, with an investment of US$14.6 billion. The following five years will see an additional 301km built, at an estimated cost of US$22.5 billion.

The city has already chalked up significant milestones, with the Cat Linh – Ha Dong metro line and the elevated section of the Nhon – Hanoi Station metro line now operational and warmly welcomed by the public, Tuan said.

The total funding required for Hanoi's metro system by 2035 is estimated at US$37.1 billion, with the city expecting to secure over US$28 billion over the next decade. By 2035, Hanoi will need nearly US$9 billion in support from the State budget.

