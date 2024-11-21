Hanoi about to see cold air intensification

As of November 21 morning, the temperature in the capital city of Hanoi dropped to 18 degrees Celsius, making the climate cooler than previous days.

Meteorological experts said that the leading edge of a cold front begins affecting the Northern region.

It is anticipated that on November 22 and November 23, temperatures at night and night and early morning will remain low, making everyone get cold.

A corner of the capital city of Hanoi in the last months of the year

According to forecasts from the Global Forecast System (GFS), the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), another cold front may affect Northern and Central Vietnam from November 27.

Although some mild cold fronts have traveled to the Northern region in November, the upcoming one will cause a significant drop in temperature, especially at night and in the early mornings.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting warned of the upcoming cold front over the Northern region from November 24 to November 25; and then spreading to the entire Northern provinces and cities.

Experts said that the upcoming cold front will bring spells of rain and high humidity, triggering the temperature drop to 17 degrees Celsius in the capital city of Hanoi.

During the last week of November, cold fronts will continue to affect the Northern and Central regions.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Huyen Huong