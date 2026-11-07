Hand-foot-and-mouth disease cases continue to rise in Vietnam, official says

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease cases continue to surge across the country, while meningococcal disease has claimed eight lives since the beginning of the year, according to the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health.

The country has recorded over 150,200 cases of hand-foot-and-mouth disease, including 12 deaths, since the start of 2026, representing a 91.5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

A physician examines a child infected with hand-foot-and-mouth disease. Photo: SGGP

In October alone, hand-foot-and-mouth cases rose 36.6 percent from the previous month, according to infectious disease surveillance data. The Southern region accounted for the majority of infections at 70.2 percent of the national total, followed by the northern region at 14.6 percent, the Central region at 7.8 percent, and the Central Highlands at 7.4 percent. Health officials noted that cases typically increase around this time of year as part of the disease's annual cycle.

Regarding meningococcal disease, the country has recorded 69 cases, including eight fatalities, marking a decrease of 15 cases compared to the same period in 2025. Cases have appeared sporadically at a rate of one to four per week. The Southern region registered the highest number of cases at 48, followed by the Northern region with 15, the Central Highlands with four, and the Central region with two.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 has infected 9,376 people with no reported deaths, down 37.9 percent compared to the same period last year. Following a surge in August, infections gradually declined starting in September. In recent weeks, the country has logged fewer than 50 cases weekly, primarily concentrated in the northern region, which accounts for 93.2 percent of total cases.

Regarding rabies, 59 deaths have been recorded nationwide since the beginning of the year, down seven cases from the same period in 2025. Health authorities advise the public to proactively vaccinate dogs and cats against rabies.

Medical workers advised that if bitten or scratched by dogs, cats, or animals suspected of having rabies, people should thoroughly wash the wound under running water with soap and visit a medical facility immediately for consultation and timely rabies vaccination.

The Department of Preventive Medicine stated that it will step up disease surveillance domestically and internationally in the coming time, particularly at border gates, healthcare facilities, and communities, to detect suspected cases early for prompt containment and treatment, preventing outbreaks from spreading.

By Ngoc Dung - Translated by Anh Quan