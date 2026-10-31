HCMC launches campaign to combat dengue fever and hand, foot, mouth disease

On the morning of October 31, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health held a rally to launch the 2026 intensive campaign to prevent and control dengue fever and hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Health officials and local authorities inspect potential dengue fever hotspots and provide guidance on preventive measures in Di An Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC), as of the end of last week, the city had recorded more than 42,500 dengue fever cases, including 11 deaths. Nearly 1,800 suspected cases were reported last week alone, up almost 10 percent from the monthly average recorded in the previous month.

The health sector forecasts that cases could continue to rise during the rainy season, when weather conditions favor the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, which transmit dengue fever.

Regarding hand, foot, and mouth disease, the city has recorded more than 44,000 cases, up over 65 percent from the same period in 2025, including five deaths. More than 1,600 outbreaks have been detected, most of them in schools. Notably, the EV71 virus is currently circulating and can cause severe complications in young children.

Speaking at the campaign launch, Dr. Huynh Minh Chin, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, called on local authorities to mobilize forces for simultaneous environmental sanitation drives, identify and thoroughly address potential disease hotspots, and step up inspections and surveillance to prevent outbreaks from persisting in communities.

The health sector must proactively strengthen epidemiological surveillance, detect cases early, promptly contain outbreaks, and improve treatment capacity to minimize severe cases and deaths, he said.

Educational institutions and childcare groups were urged to regularly monitor children's health, clean and disinfect classrooms and toys, and closely coordinate with healthcare facilities whenever suspected cases of hand, foot and mouth disease are detected.

Everyone should actively participate in disease prevention and control through practical actions. Every household should set aside time at least once a week to inspect and remove containers holding stagnant water, eliminate mosquito larvae, and maintain environmental hygiene.

Dr. Huynh Minh Chin, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

To prevent hand, foot, and mouth disease, people should maintain the habit of washing their hands with soap, cleaning toys and household items, and taking children to healthcare facilities if they show suspected symptoms, Dr. Huynh Minh Chin urged.

According to Dr. Huynh Minh Chin, disease prevention and control is not solely the responsibility of the health sector but a shared responsibility of society as a whole. It should not be limited to the days of the campaign launch but become a voluntary and regular practice for every individual and household.

Every small action taken today will help prevent disease risks tomorrow. We must remain determined to ensure that every neighborhood, residential area, school, and household becomes an active participant in disease prevention; every identified risk is addressed promptly; and every resident has access to accurate information and knows how to protect their own health, as well as that of their family and community, Dr. Huynh Minh Chin said.

Immediately after the launch ceremony, five mobile public information vehicles traveled along major roads in Di An Ward to raise public awareness. Working teams also visited local areas to inspect potential hotspots and provide guidance on addressing risks associated with dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease.

Authorities and health agencies in wards and communes across the city simultaneously launched activities in response to the campaign.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh