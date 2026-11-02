Health

Ho Chi Minh City launches support model for LGBTQ+ victims of violence

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued a decision establishing an integrated one-stop model for healthcare, support, and intervention for victims of gender-based violence from gender and sexual minority groups at Binh Dan Hospital.

The initiative operates through an inter-agency coordination mechanism involving medical facilities, social assistance centers, and relevant entities. It aims to ensure that victims of violence receive timely access to healthcare, psychological support, social work services, emergency protection, and safe temporary shelter.

The model functions through two designated service hubs. Binh Dan Hospital, located at 371 Dien Bien Phu Street, Ban Co Ward, serves as the primary intake venue, responsible for medical examination, screening, treatment, counseling, and intervention for victims of gender-based violence, including domestic abuse and related acts.

The hospital is also tasked with executing emergency support measures within its authority and coordinating with competent agencies to ensure victim safety. Furthermore, it connects and transfers patients to healthcare facilities operating the "Dandelion" one-stop model as well as other relevant service providers, ensuring continuous care and support.

The second hub will be located at the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Social Work and Vocational Education for Youth, at 14 Nguyen Van Bao Street, Hanh Thong Ward. It will receive, care for, and provide accommodation for victims referred by the hospital, other healthcare facilities, or members of the community seeking assistance. The center will also provide social work services and safe temporary shelter, as well as emergency protection.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the Department of Health to lead the implementation. The department will coordinate with local government agencies, organizations, and authorities to establish operational procedures, technical guidelines, and monitoring and evaluation frameworks. Funding for the model is secured through the state budget, alongside donations, aid, and other lawful financial sources.

By Thanh An - Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City support model LGBTQ+ victims of violence victims of gender-based violence

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