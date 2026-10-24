1,000 Vietnam-Laos border households receive medical care, gifts

Nearly 1,000 households living along the Vietnam-Laos border received free medical checkups, medicines and gifts under a people-to-people exchange program aimed at strengthening friendship and improving community well-being in border areas.

At the event

On the morning of October 24, at Border Marker 591 in Ta Rung village, Huong Lap Commune, Quang Tri Province, the Huong Lap Border Guard Station under the Quang Tri Border Guard Command coordinated with local Party committees and authorities, the “Following Doctors’ Footsteps” volunteer group, benefactors, La Co village cluster, and Laos’ Border Guard Company 321 to organize a people-to-people exchange program celebrating the special tradition of Vietnam-Laos solidarity and friendship.

The opening of the event

During the program, delegates and residents from both sides of the border reviewed the tradition of special Vietnam-Laos solidarity and friendship, reaffirming the close, loyal and enduring relationship between the two Parties, the two States, the armed forces, and the people of both countries.

As part of the event, a team of doctors and medical staff provided medical examinations, health consultations, free medicines and gifts to around 1,000 households on both sides of the border, with a total value of approximately VND1 billion.

The delegation gifts La Co Ethnic Minority Boarding School

The delegation also inaugurated and handed over public welfare projects worth about VND900 million in total, including the “Border Lighting” project in A Via village, a boarding school dining hall at La Co Ethnic Minority Boarding School, and two Vietnam-Laos Border Friendship Houses.

Vietnam-Laos border households receive free meical examinatio and free medicine

The program also donated two sets of dining tables and chairs, 500 notebooks, and many meaningful gifts to students of La Co Ethnic Minority Boarding School.

On this occasion, representatives of Se Pon authorities and Border Guard Company 321 presented certificates of merit from the Savannakhet provincial authorities and provincial military command to the collective of Huong Lap Border Guard Station and several individuals in recognition of their positive contributions to coordination efforts, fostering solidarity and friendship, and protecting the Vietnam-Laos border.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan