Hails cause serious damage in Northern mountainous localities

Recently, the Northern mountainous provinces of Lang Son, Cao Bang, Bac Kan and Ha Giang have braced for hails and thundery rains.

In particular, a hailstorm hit An Son Commune, Van Quan District, Lang Son Province from the night of April 21 until the morning of April 22 which injured two people.

A hail hit the area of Bong Lau Pass in Trang Dinh District, Lang Son Province from the night of April 21 to the morning of April 22.

At the same time, large parts of Lang Son and Bac Giang saw thick layers of hailstones at midnight, damaging fruit trees and corn fields that made farmers worry.

As of April 22, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported that eight more people were injured by thunderstorms and hails in four provinces of Yen Bai, Son La, Ha Giang and Phu Tho, and a five-year-old baby girl in Ha Giang Province was killed due to a collapsed house.

This report did not include two injured people in Lang Son Province and two missing women from a sunk boat in a thunderstorm at Son La Hydropower Plant in Sin Ho District, Lai Chau Province.

In addition, nearly 6,900 more houses collapsed and their roofs were blown up in thundery rains from April 19 to April 21.

