Hai Phong launches key industrial projects in celebration of Party Congress

Hai Phong City People’s Committee, in coordination with investors, on January 15 held groundbreaking ceremonies for a series of industrial park projects across the city.

The launched projects aim to celebrate the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

These projects play a significant role in efficiently utilizing land resources, attracting both domestic and foreign investors, promoting economic restructuring toward industry and services, creating more jobs for local workers, increasing state budget revenues, and improving people’s incomes.

Delegates press the ceremonial button at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Tien Lang 1 Industrial Park Infrastructure Investment and Business Project.

Overview of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Tien Lang 1 Industrial Park Infrastructure Investment and Business Project.

Among them is the Tien Lang 1 Industrial Park Infrastructure Investment and Business Project in Hung Thang Commune, Hai Phong City, which is expected to meet the growing demand for production land, reduce fragmented manufacturing activities, ensure effective environmental management and public security, and support sustainable development.

Hai Phong City leaders pressed the ceremonial button at the groundbreaking ceremony.

On the same day, the Tien Lang Airport Industrial Park – Zone B Infrastructure Investment and Business Project in Chan Hung Commune, Hai Phong City was commenced.

This is a key project under the development orientation of the Southern Coastal Economic Zone of Hai Phong, concretizing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 45-NQ/TW on building and developing Hai Phong City by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Once operational, the project is expected to create thousands of jobs for local workers, raise incomes and living standards, and make significant contributions to the state budget through taxes and fees.

The Vinh Quang Industrial Park Infrastructure Investment and Business Project (Phase 1) was kicked off on January 15.

Phase 1 of the Vinh Quang Industrial Park Project was launched on January 15, with projected state budget contributions of around VND1.187 trillion (US$45.2 million) and total revenue of about VND7.691 trillion (US$294 million).

The project is expected to create jobs for around 9,500 workers.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong