Ha Tinh’s Cua Sot Fishing Port bustling with Tet atmosphere

On the last days of the lunar year, the hustling and bustling shopping atmosphere has been recorded at the seafood market in Cua Sot Fishing Port, Thach Kim Commune, Loc Ha District, in Ha Tinh province.

In the early morning on these days, at around 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., dozens of fishing boats from Ha Tinh, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An provinces with hundreds of fishermen aboard were arriving at the port after fishing trips to unload newly caught seafood from docked fishing vessels and quickly brought them ashore.

After unloading all the seafood products, the boats quickly prepare additional fuel, ice, and other supplies ready for the next journey.

On the early mornings of January 3 and 4, at the Cua Sot fishing port, many types of fresh seafood with high economic value were brought from fishing boats, including squid and shrimp, cobia (rachycentron canadum), threadfin bream, Indian mackerel (Rastrelliger kanagurta), Sciaenidae, mackerel, tuna, black Spotted catfish (Pangasius Larnaudii), silver/white pomfret (Stromateidae), ray, bumalo (Harpadon nehereus), grouper, mackerel scad, red snapper (Lutjanidae), anchovies, goby, and more.

After being unloaded and transported from the ships to the dock, the seafood piled in plastic trays was quickly bought by traders and residents. After that, the seafood was loaded onto refrigerated trucks for distribution to markets in the province and neighboring localities.

According to many local fishermen, during the year-end days, the weather conditions in the waters of North Central provinces are quite favorable, with warm sunshine, calm seas, and light winds, allowing boats to fish from about 2 to over 20 nautical miles offshore, catching many types of fresh seafood with high economic value.

Especially during this time, many schools of fish have appeared in the ocean. After being caught and brought ashore, they are quickly sold at high prices, helping the fishermen earn a significant income.

Local people are hopeful that from now until the Lunar New Year 2025, the upcoming fishing trips will enjoy favorable conditions, allowing families to celebrate a prosperous Tet holiday.

By Duong Quang—Translated by Kim Khanh