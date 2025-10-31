Ha Tinh, Quang Tri endure severe flooding, thousands evacuated

Prolonged heavy rain triggered severe flooding across Ha Tinh and Quang Tri provinces, forcing mass evacuations, submerging thousands of homes, and disrupting transportation and daily life.

Heavy rain along the Gianh River floods the riverside schools.

Floods in Quang Tri Province had inundated 3,596 homes, leaving four people dead or missing and three others injured as of 2:30 p.m. on October 31. Thousands of houses remained submerged, and many transport routes were severely disrupted.

Floodwaters swept into houses and local businesses.

According to the Quang Tri Provincial Civil Defense Command, the province recorded 32 flooded points along national and provincial highways and nearly 80 inundated sites on inter-communal roads across localities, such as Kim Phu, Ninh Chau, Bac Gianh, My Thuy, Dien Sanh, Dakrong, Ba Long, and Vinh Dinh.

Flooding submerged 3,596 houses in Quang Trach, Le Thuy, Hai Lang, Vinh Dinh, Trung Thuan, and Quang Tri wards. A total of 101 schools, with 28,513 students, were forced to suspend classes. Meanwhile, 22 landslide sites were reported along various roads and in mountainous areas, including Dakrong, Kim Ngan, Ta Rut, and Nam Hai Lang.

Floodwaters inundate Van Hoa Village in Tuyen Hoa Commune.

Power outages affected 11,607 households, mainly in Quang Trach, Trung Thuan, Tan Gianh, Nam Gianh, Nam Ba Don, Kim Ngan, and Ba Don. The province reported three deaths (in Ai Tu, Lia, and Trung Thuan), one missing person (in Truong Son Commune), and three injuries (in Ninh Chau Commune).

Meteorological forecasts warn that in the coming days, Quang Tri Province will continue to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, with some areas expecting torrential downpours, posing high risks of flash floods, landslides in mountainous regions, and deep flooding in low-lying areas.

Prolonged heavy rain caused widespread flooding across several areas of Vung Ang Ward in Ha Tinh Province, disrupting daily life and travel for local residents on October 31. Local authorities and functional forces organized the evacuation of households to safe locations. Amid increasingly complex flood conditions, the Ha Tinh Provincial Military Command mobilized 150 officers and soldiers, along with over 200 local militia members, to work with functional forces to urgently evacuate residents from deeply flooded, high-risk areas in Vung Ang Ward. Evacuation efforts focused on three villages — Truong Yen, Truong Phu, and Canh Truong — where roughly 1,000 households with more than 2,000 residents live in low-lying areas that are regularly inundated during prolonged downpours. The operation was conducted swiftly and safely, prioritizing the evacuation of the elderly, children, and women. Given the ongoing heavy rains and heightened risks of flooding and landslides, authorities in Vung Ang Ward also mobilized police, militia, youth union members, and residential group task forces, supported by vehicles and equipment, to relocate residents from low-lying, riverside, and streamside areas to safe shelters. They also assisted families in moving property, food, and essential supplies.

By Duong Quang, Duong Hoang, Minh Phong – Translated by Thuy Doan