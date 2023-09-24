Ha Tinh celebrates great poet Nguyen Du's 203rd death anniversary

The northern central province of Ha Tinh organized a ceremony to commemorate the 203rd death anniversary of great poet Nguyen Du at the special national relic site for him in Nghi Xuan District’s Tien Dien Town on September 24.

Participants of the commemoration, including representatives of the Propaganda and Education Board of the provincial Party Committee, departments, the Nguyen-Tien Dien family, the Nguyen Du Cultural Heritage Preservation Fund, the Association of Kieu Studies, local people and visitors offered flowers and incense to pay attribute to the great poet for his great contribution to the Vietnamese literature.

The event is one of the activities to educate young generations about traditional cultural values, especially “Truyen Kieu” (Tale of Kieu), a masterpiece of Vietnamese classic epic poetry by the great Vietnamese poet Nguyen Du.

Nguyen Du, also known as To Nhu and Thanh Hien, was born in 1765 to a noble family in Thang Long ( Hanoi ).

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose the great Vietnamese poet Nguyen Du among other world-famous personalities at its 37th General Assembly in Paris in 2013. He was also recognized by the World Peace Council as one of the world’s cultural celebrities in 1965.

Poet Nguyen Du has been recognized by UNESCO for his Truyen Kieu (Tale of Kieu), a masterpiece of Vietnamese classic epic poetry.