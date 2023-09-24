Ha Tinh celebrates great poet Nguyen Du's 203rd death anniversary

|
Delegates attend the commemoration. (Photo: SGGP)
Participants of the commemoration, including representatives of the Propaganda and Education Board of the provincial Party Committee, departments, the Nguyen-Tien Dien family, the Nguyen Du Cultural Heritage Preservation Fund, the Association of Kieu Studies, local people and visitors offered flowers and incense to pay attribute to the great poet for his great contribution to the Vietnamese literature.
The event is one of the activities to educate young generations about traditional cultural values, especially “Truyen Kieu” (Tale of Kieu), a masterpiece of Vietnamese classic epic poetry by the great Vietnamese poet Nguyen Du.
|Delegates offer incense to commemorate great poet Nguyen Du. (Photo: SGGP)
Nguyen Du, also known as To Nhu and Thanh Hien, was born in 1765 to a noble family in Thang Long ( Hanoi ).
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose the great Vietnamese poet Nguyen Du among other world-famous personalities at its 37th General Assembly in Paris in 2013. He was also recognized by the World Peace Council as one of the world’s cultural celebrities in 1965.
Poet Nguyen Du has been recognized by UNESCO for his Truyen Kieu (Tale of Kieu), a masterpiece of Vietnamese classic epic poetry.
|Leaders offer incense to pay tribute to the great poet for his great contribution to the Vietnamese literature. (Photo: SGGP)
|A performance of Truyen Kieu (Tale of Kieu)