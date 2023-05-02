Ha Long Carnival 2023 festival opens

The Ha Long Carnival 2023, themed “Ha Long Dance – Harmony of Five Continents”, opened on May 1 evening on Vo Nguyen Giap street, Ha Long city, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh.

It is the 15th year the festival has been held, making the festival a “trademark” of Quang Ninh.

The opening night featured an opening ceremony, an art show, street dances, and low-range fireworks. This year’s festival saw the participation of popular singers, particularly those from the host province.

Visitors were treated to a unique art and culture party with traditional and modern dances and performances of representatives of ethnic groups in the province, together with dances from other regions of Vietnam and countries around the world.

In addition to the onshore performances, the carnival also saw cruise ships on Ha Long Bay decorated with colourful lights, along with a 15-minute low-range fireworks display.

The festival is one of the activities to attract tourists to the province during summer, particularly during the holidays from April 30 to May 1, and towards celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Quang Ninh province and the 30th anniversary of Ha Long city.

During April 30-May 1 holiday, Ha Long city also held a series of activities such as the Tran Quoc Nghien Temple Festival, a modern dance festival, a kite flying festival, and other sports events.

The city is striving to offer at least one new tourism product or activity each month to attract tourists, toward serving 8.6 million holidaymakers this year.