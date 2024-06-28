H1 agro-forestry-fishery trade surplus grows over 62 percent

Vietnam has recorded an estimated agro-forestry-fishery trade surplus of US$8.28 billion during the first half of 2024, surging 62.4 percent year on year, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Coffee is among of the seven commodities posting export value of over $1 billion in H1. (Photo: SGGP)

Agro-forestry-fishery exports totaled about $29.2 billion in H1, up 19 percent from the same period last year, while imports stand at some $20.92 billion, statistics show.

In particular, key agricultural products have brought home $15.76 billion, forestry products $7.95 billion, aquatic products $4.36 billion, and animal husbandry products $240 million, respectively rising 24.4 percent, 21.2 percent, 4.9 percent, and 3.8 percent.

The five commodities posting the highest trade surpluses are timber and wood products $6.16 billion, coffee $3.14 billion, fruits and vegetables $2.42 billion, rice $2.31 billion, shrimp $1.43 billion. The surpluses increase 22.5 percent, 36.2 percent, 35.3 percent, 27 percent, and 13.3 percent, respectively.

The MARD said seven commodities and groups of commodities have secured export value of over $1 billion in H1, namely coffee, rubber, rice, fruits and vegetables, cashew nut, shrimp, and wood products.

The US, China, and Japan remained the largest importers of agro-forestry-fishery products from Vietnam. Shipments to the US account for 20.7 percent of the total and grow 20.8 percent year on year, China 20.2 percent and 9.5 percent, and Japan 6.7 percent and 5 percent, according to the MARD.

VNA