HCMC takes lead in budget revenue

Residents conduct transactions at the Ho Chi Minh City tax department (Photo: SGGP)

Cumulative state budget revenue in Ho Chi Minh City reached VND800.04 trillion (US$30.42 billion) as of December 31, up 19.1 percent from the government’s target and 14.7 percent above that set by the municipal People’s Council.

The record haul kept the city ranked first nationwide in budget revenue collection in 2025.

Domestic collections were the biggest surprise, totaling VND574.24 trillion, far ahead of planned levels.

Meanwhile, revenue from crude oil totaled VND45.26 trillion , while import-export revenue stood at VND179.74 trillion.

In addition, HCMC recorded VND806 billion in revenue from aid and locally mobilized contributions.

Local authorities said the 2025 revenue performance provides a critical springboard for the city to enter its next development phase with higher expectations, as it seeks to meet ambitious fiscal targets in 2026 and beyond, commensurate with its role as the nation’s economic engine.

Vietnamplus