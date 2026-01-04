Business

Economy

HCMC takes lead in budget revenue

Local authorities said the 2025 revenue performance provides a critical springboard for the city to enter its next development phase with higher expectations, as it seeks to meet ambitious fiscal targets in 2026 and beyond.

hoso-nopthue_sggp_UQCT.jpg
Residents conduct transactions at the Ho Chi Minh City tax department (Photo: SGGP)

Cumulative state budget revenue in Ho Chi Minh City reached VND800.04 trillion (US$30.42 billion) as of December 31, up 19.1 percent from the government’s target and 14.7 percent above that set by the municipal People’s Council.

The record haul kept the city ranked first nationwide in budget revenue collection in 2025.

Domestic collections were the biggest surprise, totaling VND574.24 trillion, far ahead of planned levels.

Meanwhile, revenue from crude oil totaled VND45.26 trillion , while import-export revenue stood at VND179.74 trillion.

In addition, HCMC recorded VND806 billion in revenue from aid and locally mobilized contributions.

Local authorities said the 2025 revenue performance provides a critical springboard for the city to enter its next development phase with higher expectations, as it seeks to meet ambitious fiscal targets in 2026 and beyond, commensurate with its role as the nation’s economic engine.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City state budget revenue domestic collections

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn