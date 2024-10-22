Warning of heavy rain, localized hail in HCMC

Heavy rain possibly causes localized flooding in HCMC.

According to the station, over the past three hours, weather conditions have been influenced by a weakening continental cold high-pressure system over Southern China, which is slowly moving eastward. A low-pressure trough extending over Southern Vietnam, combined with upper-level wind convergence, has gradually become stronger. Satellite imagery, weather radar, and lightning detection have shown the development of thunderstorm clouds, leading to rain and thunderstorms with lightning in districts, such as Can Gio, Nha Be, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, and Go Vap.

In the next three hours, these thunderstorm clouds are expected to continue growing, bringing showers along with thunderstorms and lightning to the areas mentioned above and expanding into neighboring regions. Rainfall is forecasted to range from 2 to 10mm, with some areas potentially receiving up to 13mm. During thunderstorms, there is a risk of tornadoes, hail, and strong gusts of wind, reaching speeds of 8-17 m/s (levels 5-7), with heavy rain possibly causing localized flooding.

The station also noted that water levels at most lower basin stations along the Saigon-Dong Nai River have rapidly decreased over the past 24 hours. By 7 a.m. on October 22, the highest water level recorded at Nha Be station was 1.53 meters, and at Phu An station, 1.51 meters—both nearing the level 2 flood warning threshold. The peak tide is expected to remain at or slightly above the level 1 warning threshold until the end of October 22.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Thuy Doan