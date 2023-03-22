Greetings to Muslims in HCMC on Ramadan month

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City hosted a get-together on March 22 with representatives of the Muslim community in the city on the occasion of Ramadan month - the month of fasting for Muslims.

Addressing the event, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal VFF Committee Phan Kieu Thanh Huong appreciated Muslim imams and followers, the Islamic community’s representative board, and management boards of mosques in the city for their engagement in and support for patriotic emulation campaigns and movements launched in the locality, contributing to the city's socio-economic development after the Covid-19 pandemic.

She affirmed that the material and spiritual life of the Muslim community in HCM City has been remarkably improved thanks to policies of the Party and the municipal authorities. The official expressed the hope that the community will continue upholding the solidarity with followers of other religions, and actively engage in patriotic emulation movements, contributing to developing the southern hub into a civilised, modern, dynamic and creative city with a prominent position in Southeast Asia.

Machdares Samael, acting head of the Muslim community’s representative board in HCM City, thanked local leaders and the municipal VFF Committee for their support and care of the community. He called on Muslim dignitaries and followers to actively respond to movements and campaigns launched by the municipal authorities, thus promoting the great national unity bloc and contributing to the city’s development.