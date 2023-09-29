Green Economy Forum 2023 to take place in November

The Green Economy Forum (GEF) 2023, an event hosted by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) for businesses and governments to accelerate discussion and dialogue on green growth in Vietnam, is scheduled for November 2 in Hanoi.

At a press conference on the event held by the chamber on September 28, Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam Julien Guerrier highlighted the importance of the forum as a symbol of the ongoing collaborative efforts between Europe and Vietnam. He believed that new initiatives would pave the way for a successful green transition, demonstrating the strength of bilateral cooperation.

Themed “Empowering Vietnam’s Sustainable Landscape: European-Vietnamese Collaboration Fuels Green Initiatives,” this year’s event will feature a high-level plenary and nine conference sessions. The topics of discussion include renewable energy, green finance, carbon emission reduction, and sustainable agriculture.

The forum will focus on practical knowledge and exemplary research from sustainable development pioneers, who represent large multinational corporations globally, such as BNP Paribas, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Equinor, HSBC, Airbus, and EDPR.

With 1,300 members, EuroCham Vietnam represents European companies and over 150,000 workers nationwide. Since 1998, it has been considered the voice of the group in Vietnam, providing support across various sectors for both small- and medium-sized firms and multinational corporations.