Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups Week 2024 to take place this weekend

The Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups - Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week 2024 will take place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi’s Son Tay Town from November 16-24.

An art performance at the Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups 2023 (Photo: SGGP)

More than 200 people from 17 ethnic groups in 21 provinces and cities across the country will participate in the activities within the framework of the Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups - Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week.

One of the highlights is the 7th Hat Then (Then Singing) and Tinh musical instrument festival which will take place from November 16 - 18. Artists and performers from 14 provinces and cities will showcase and introduce these unique art forms.

In addition, a wide range of art performances and cultural exchanges of different ethnic groups across the nation will be held during the festival.

Hat Then (Then singing) of Vietnam’s ethnic groups of Tay, Nung, Thai has been identified as the world’s cultural heritage during UNESCO’s 14th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage that took place from December 9-14, 2019 in Bogota, the Republic of Colombia.

Dan Tinh is a musical instrument of the Tay, Nung, and Thai ethnic minorities in mountainous areas in the Northern region.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh