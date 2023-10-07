Government to move central offices from Hanoi City Center

The Government issued a report to the National Assembly on Friday that outlines the plan to relocate governmental offices away from Hanoi City Center.

The Ministry of Construction has targeted 36 governmental offices for relocation, of which, 18 ministries, four ministry-equivalent agencies, eight Governmental agencies and six central organizations are the tenants.

After the Ministry of Construction proposed a plan, the Prime Minister agreed that departmental headquarters will be concentrated in the West of Ho Tay (on approximately 35ha) and a portion in the Me Tri area.

According to the plan, the relocation consists of two groups: the first group includes agencies that have built their headquarters at new locations, including 23 agencies, of which, eight agencies have been allocated land and implemented new construction, and 15 agencies are undergoing in-place renovations; the second group includes 12-14 agencies that would be relocated.

Furthermore, the Government stated that a plan to relocate higher education institutions and hospitals from the central area of Hanoi will be proposed and submitted by the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Health to the Prime Minister. Relevant agencies and localities in the capital region are actively implementing this task.

Previously, in April 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha signed Decision No 423/QD-TTg approving the planning to construct working headquarters for ministries, Government agencies, central agencies of organisations in the capital city of Hanoi until 2030.

The plan aims to establish a system of working headquarters for ministries, government agencies, central agencies of organizations under the Government, and central agencies of mass organizations in Hanoi that meet standardised, synchronised, modern criteria to fulfill the working conditions of central ministries and sectors in the capital city of Hanoi. It also contributes to the urban renewal and reduces congestion in the inner city of Hanoi.