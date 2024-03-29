Government asks to complete study project for construction of Can Gio port

Design of the Can Gio international transshipment port

The Deputy Prime Minister asked the city’s administration to review related contents of his direction in Notice No.102/TB- VPCP dated on March 15, 2024, especially the feasibility and economic efficiency in the relationship with the Ba Ria- Vung Tau seaport and Cai Mep - Thi Vai port.

The city’s authorities should closely coordinate with the Ministry of Transport in the adjustment process and send the project to the Ministry of Transport to adjust the National Seaport System Development Master Plan in the period 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, make a report to the Prime Minister on contents that are beyond the authority of ministries and the HCMC People's Committee or need the direction of the Prime Minister.

According to the project, the Can Gio International Transshipment Port will be built at the mouth of the Cai Mep - Thi Vai River, in Ganh Rai Bay. The port is expected to be developed into an international transshipment center of HCMC and the region. The volume of cargo through the Can Gio International Transshipment Port is forecast to be 4.8 million TEU by 2030, and 16.9 million TEU by 2047.

The port project will create about 6,000-8,000 jobs and expectedly contribute to the State budget of about VND34 - VND40 trillion (US$1.4 billion - US$1.6 billion) per year. It will also create a driving force for the development of the regional infrastructure and favorable conditions for domestic maritime transport businesses to develop and contribute to socio-economic development, promoting the establishment of an international financial center in HCMC.

The port with a total length of around 7 km will be built at a total investment capital of VND129,000 billion (US$5.2 billion). The port's construction will be divided into seven phases and is expected to be finished in 2045. The first phase is expected to be put into operation before 2030.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh