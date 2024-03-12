National

Deputy PM asks for efforts to build Can Gio Int’l Transshipment Port

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on March 11 chaired a meeting to collect opinions on a plan to implement the National Seaport System Development Master Plan in the period 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

According to the plan, besides development priorities for the international gateway ports likely Lach Huyen in Hai Phong, and Cai Mep in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, the project also focuses on building Can Gio International Transshipment Port, planning the first-class HCMC Port into a special-class seaport, and giving priority to developing public infrastructure projects in the offshore port area at Tran De Seaport and Can Gio International Transshipment Port.

The Deputy Prime Minister agreed with the suggestions related to the additional content about the Can Gio International Transshipment Port. The Ministry of Transport needs to calculate and clarify economic and technical justifications for adjusting the international transshipment ports.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha chairs a meeting to collect opinions on a plan to implement the National Seaport System Development Master Plan on March 11. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the project, the seaport system is expected to handle 1,330 - 1,612 million tons of cargo, presenting an increase of about 190 million tons; and transport 17.4 – 18.8 million passengers. The global container throughput is estimated to be around 4.1 million TEUs. The total investment needed for the scheme until 2030 is about VND351,500 billion (US$14.3 billion).

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha had a working session with the working group of the Prime Minister's Office on reviewing and solving problems in implementing real estate projects for localities and businesses.

The Deputy Prime Minister requested the State Bank of Vietnam and the Ministry of Finance to examine long-term fiscal policies to offer preferential loan packages with interest rate reductions and establish a social housing investment fund.

He hoped that businesses and investors calculate reasonable costs and offer commercial housing products and social housing products with appropriate selling prices, ensuring quality, design, aesthetics, and reasonable profits that harmonize with the interests of the state and the people.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh

