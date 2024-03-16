Can Gio Int'l Transshipment Port project submitted to PM

The HCMC People's Committee has just submitted to the Prime Minister the study project for the construction of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port.

Design of Can Gio International Transshipment Port

According to the project, the Can Gio International Transshipment Port will be built at the mouth of the Cai Mep - Thi Vai River, in Ganh Rai Bay. The port is expected to be developed into an international transshipment center of HCMC and the region. The volume of cargo through the Can Gio international transshipment port is forecast to be 4.8 million TEU by 2030, and 16.9 million TEU by 2047.

The port project will create about 6,000-8,000 jobs and expectedly contribute to the State budget of about VND34 - VND40 trillion (US$1.4 billion - US$1.6 billion) per year. It will also create a driving force for the development of the regional infrastructure and favorable conditions for domestic maritime transport businesses to develop and contribute to the socio-economic development, promoting the establishment of an international financial center in HCMC.

The project is divided into seven implementation phases with the first expected to be put into operation before 2030. The construction capital for the port, auxiliary facilities, logistics service centers, and non-customs areas will be sourced from investors. Investment capital for the transportation and technical infrastructure will come from the State budget, and be implemented under the PPP model or other legal sources of capital.

Related News Deputy PM asks for efforts to build Can Gio Int’l Transshipment Port

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh