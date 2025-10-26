Government acts to stabilize livelihoods after typhoon

The Vietnamese Government has issued an urgent resolution outlining key tasks and solutions to swiftly recover from typhoon Matmo - the country’s storm No. 11, stabilize citizens’ lives, and revive production and business activities.

Soldiers from Vinh Hien Border Guard Station support teachers and students of Loc Binh Kindergarten, Hue City in cleaning the environment as soon as the flood recedes.

The Government has issued Resolution No. 347/NQ-CP detailing major tasks and urgent measures to overcome the aftermath of typhoon Matmo, quickly stabilize people’s livelihoods, boost economic recovery, stimulate growth, and maintain effective inflation control.

Under this resolution, the Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Finance to implement tax, fee, and land rent exemptions, reductions, and deferrals for those affected by the typhoon, floods, and landslides. Insurance companies are directed to promptly review and compensate customers for eligible insurance claims related to storm damage.

The State Bank of Vietnam will instruct credit institutions to ease financial pressures on clients by restructuring debt repayment schedules, waiving or reducing interest rates and service fees for affected customers, and immediately deploying preferential credit packages in disaster-hit areas. These loans will carry interest rates 0.5 percent–2 percent per year lower than standard rates for three to six months, applying to both new and existing debts impacted by storms and floods.

The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies will propose to the Prime Minister a 2- percent annual interest rate reduction for borrowers in disaster-affected localities. This reduction applies to outstanding loans between October 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025. Ministries, agencies, and local authorities are instructed to ensure sufficient supply of goods and strictly handle hoarding, price manipulation, or profiteering according to the law.

The Hue City People’s Committee yesterday declared a state of emergency to address severe coastal erosion at Tan An Hai Village in Phu Loc Commune, caused by typhoon Matmo. In recent days, high tides combined with heavy rain have eroded about 500 meters of coastline, pushing 10–15 meters inland (in some places up to 20 meters) and directly damaging 0.5–2 meters of the coastal road.

On the same day, hundreds of soldiers and border guards were deployed to schools in low-lying areas of Hue City to clean up classrooms after the floodwaters receded, preparing for students to return next week. Nguyen Tan, Director of the Hue Department of Education and Training said that by yesterday afternoon, schools in central and highland areas had largely completed cleaning and repairs. However, cleanup efforts continue in lower-lying zones where water has receded more slowly.

Also on October 25, the Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee reported that flooding, high tides, and heavy rains from October 8 to October 16 caused 155 erosion points spanning over 19 kilometers, collapsing 18 houses and damaging 25 others, with estimated losses of about VND30 billion. Rising water levels also inundated 17 houses and five classrooms in Sa Dec, Cao Lanh, and nearby areas, causing an additional VND8.6 billion in damage.

In Vinh Long Province, high tides from October 7–24 resulted in widespread flooding, damaging over 2,900 hectares of crops, 2.6 hectares of aquaculture ponds, and causing a 15-meter collapse of the Thanh Long islet dyke. The province is now reviewing and upgrading its dike and irrigation systems and preparing a VND302 billion resettlement project for more than 1,000 households in disaster-prone zones.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that a new cold air mass will move southward over Northern and Central Vietnam starting October 26. Provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An will continue to experience cooler weather, with mountainous areas turning cold at night and early morning.

The lowest temperatures are expected to range between 19–22 degrees Celsius dipping below 17 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas. Meteorologists also warned that intensified cold air combined with upper-level easterly disturbances will bring moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms to areas from southern Quang Tri to Da Nang, and from eastern Quang Ngai to Dak Lak.

