Gia Lai vows to support investors in sustainable projects

Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Tuan Thanh of the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee stated during the 2025 Conference on Promoting Investment in the Chinese Market, held in Gia Lai that Gia Lai Province is committed to creating favorable conditions and providing full support for investors to successfully implement and sustainably develop projects.

Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Tuan Thanh speaks at the conference

During the conference, Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Tuan Thanh highlighted Gia Lai’s potential for agricultural exports, particularly to the Chinese market. The province boasts an agricultural land area of 977,000 hectares, with more than 753,000 hectares of red-yellow and basalt soils ideal for high-value crops like coffee, pepper, rubber, fruit trees, and medicinal herbs.

Currently, over 135,000 hectares of land in Gia Lai are dedicated to high-quality crops such as coffee, bananas, passion fruit, sweet potatoes, and durian. The province has more than 286,000 hectares of key export crops including coffee, pepper, cashews, rubber, coconuts, chili, durian, and bananas with an annual output of about 1.3 million tons.

Gia Lai Province boosts agricultural exports to China with over 10,000 hectares of certified farmland. To date, Gia Lai Province has secured 248 export growing area codes for the Chinese market, covering over 10,000 hectares of farmland. These certified areas produce key crops such as bananas, durian, passion fruit, chili, sweet potato, mango, dragon fruit, watermelon, jackfruit, coconut, and pepper.

Additionally, the province has 92 OCOP (One Commune One Product) products with strong export potential to China.

China, one of Vietnam’s most important trading partners, has been imposing increasingly stringent requirements on product quality, traceability, packaging, and preservation. In response, Deputy Director Do Thi Bich Tram of the Department of Innovation, Green Transformation, and Industrial Promotion under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) emphasized that the ministry is working closely with Gia Lai to enhance product standards and support businesses in effectively accessing this market.

She said that the Ministry will continue collaborating with Gia Lai to improve product quality, assist enterprises in market penetration, and negotiate the expansion of officially exported agricultural products including coffee, bananas, durian, vegetables, and seafood.

Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Tuan Thanh of the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee emphasized that the conference provides a platform for domestic and foreign businesses and investors to explore collaboration opportunities with the Chinese market, foster bilateral trade, and enhance the value of goods. The event aims to broaden cooperation, effectively tap into potential, and build sustainable, productive relationships with the Chinese market.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Tuan Thanh highlighted Gia Lai's commitment to improving the investment and business environment to become an attractive destination for both local and international investors. The province has prioritized developing transportation infrastructure, industrial parks, and clusters while advancing administrative reforms in investment, construction, taxation, and customs to strengthen ties between businesses, investors, and the government.

During the conference, Gia Lai and Chinese enterprises signed seven memorandums of understanding, paving the way for deeper market access for Gia Lai’s agricultural products in China in the near future.

By Huu Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan