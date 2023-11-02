German Film Festival, KinoFest 2023 held in major cities

The annual German Film Festival, KinoFest 2023 featuring recent award-winning films from German cinema will be held in major cities in the country on November 1-14.

Diverse in genres and topics, a series of films from this year’s event will center around the themes of connection, immigration, and cultural interference in contemporary life in Germany.

The movies including We Might as Well Be Dead; Sisi and I; Liebe, D-Mark, Tod; Elaha; Till the End of the Night; The Ordinaries are screened in German with Vietnamese and English subtitles.

The topic of migration captivates audiences in Germany, and cinema serves as an effective medium to express social issues in a compassionate manner. The idea of migration in the context of globalization is not limited to any particular region or country. It deals with issues of culture, identity, and the challenges faced by individuals in coping with identity crises in the new era.

The screenings are scheduled to take place at BHD Star Cinema on Pham Ngoc Thach Street in Hanoi’s Dong Da District on November 1-7; Cinestar on Hai Ba Trung Street in HCMC’s District 1 on November 8-14; and Cinestar Sinh Vien (Student) in Di An City of Binh Duong Province on November 9-11.