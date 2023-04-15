General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong welcomes US Secretary of State

|
Mr. Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, receives US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on April 15. (Photo: SGGP)
Earlier in the morning, after the meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, US Secretary of State Blinken witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of the new US Embassy in Cau Giay District of Hanoi, together with Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son. Following the ceremony, the Vietnamese Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State held talks.
|
Mr. Nguyen Phu Trong (R), General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, receives US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on April 15. (Photo: SGGP)
Over the past ten years since the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership, the relationship between Vietnam and the United States has flourished in various areas, bringing benefits to the people of both nations.