US Embassy holds groundbreaking ceremony of new headquarters in Hanoi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of the new US Embassy Campus in Hanoi during his visit to Vietnam from April 14 to 16.

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc, and US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper were among the attendees at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new US Embassy Campus in Cau Giay District on the morning of April 15.

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, Mr. Knapper's predecessor, and leaders from various departments of both Vietnam and the US Embassy were also in attendance.

The new US Embassy Campus is expected to be constructed with a total cost of $1.2 billion, making it one of the most expensive US embassies in the world, according to the US Embassy in Vietnam.

The new embassy Campus features an elevated gallery and an outdoor terrace with stunning views of the nearby park, serving as the venue for various events. The building design is inspired by the natural beauty of Ha Long Bay.

In addition, visitors to the Campus will be able to admire a lotus pond, which is a nod to the national flower of Vietnam. The lotus is known for symbolizing nobility, commitment, and a positive outlook toward the future.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that this event was the result of years of preparation and the dedication and creativity of many diplomats from both the US and Vietnam.

He also shared that he had personally witnessed this dedication when he visited Hanoi a few years ago as the US Deputy Secretary of State. At that time, the two countries were working together to find land for the new Campus.

Mr. Blinken emphasized that the groundbreaking ceremony and the new embassy they will build represent a significant step forward in strengthening the important partnership between the US and Vietnam.

The land leased by the US Embassy to build the new headquarters has four facades located in Cau Giay District. One side is adjacent to Pham Van Bach Street, across from the Central Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion and the Supreme People's Procuracy. The other side is adjacent to Cau Giay Park, separated by Truong Cong Giai Street. The other two sides have wide asphalt roads and tree-lined sidewalks.

In August 2022, the Hanoi People's Committee signed a land lease agreement with the US Embassy to construct a new headquarters in the Cau Giay District during the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Vietnam.

