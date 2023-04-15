PM Pham Minh Chinh receives US Secretary of State

On the morning of April 15, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is currently visiting Vietnam from April 14 to 16 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

The visit comes at a time when the Comprehensive Partnership between Vietnam and the US sustains a positive development momentum, thanks to the foundation of the relationship that has been built and cultivated by both sides over the past 28 years in all fields and on bilateral, regional, and international levels.

Earlier, on the evening of April 14, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on Air Force 2.

During his three-day visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership (2013-2023), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting the country for the first time in his capacity as Secretary of State, aims to promote the strengthening of Vietnam-US relations in line with the spirit of the 2013 Comprehensive Partnership and the 2015 Joint Vision Statement for Vietnam-US relations, as well as to implement the outcomes of the phone conversation between General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joe Biden on March 2023.

In recent times, there have been regular communication and delegation exchanges between the US and Vietnam, utilizing flexible methods to strengthen their mutual understanding, trust, and coordination in addressing matters of common interest.

In terms of economic, trade, and investment cooperation, Vietnam's largest export market is the US, with exports exceeding US$109 billion in 2022. Additionally, the US is Vietnam's second-largest trading partner, with a bilateral trade value between the two countries exceeding $123.8 billion in 2022, an increase of 11 percent from 2021. Furthermore, the US ranked 11th out of 140 countries and territories in foreign direct investment in Vietnam in 2022.