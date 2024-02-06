National

Gejiu - Sa Pa irregular passenger transport route resumed

The Department of Transport of Lao Cai province and the Yunnan provincial Department of Transport have decided to resume an irregular passenger transport route between Gejiu of China and Sa Pa of Vietnam.

gejiu-sa-pa-7041.jpg
Lao Cai International Border Gate (Photo: VNA)

According to Director of the Lao Cai Department of Transport Nguyen Quoc Huy, the route was operated from July 20, 2018 to late 2019, and suspended from 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanks to joint efforts of the two departments, the route was resumed at a ceremony in Yunnan province’s Hekou county.

The Lao Cai department has sent a document to other departments, sectors and localities requesting coordination in ensuring traffic safety and order, and the quick and convenient settlement of entry-exit procedures.

The restoration of the route is expected to contribute to promoting socio-economic and tourism development, and cultural exchanges between the two provinces.

